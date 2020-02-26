Goedert, Jerald

Jerald "Buzz" Francis Goedert, 81, of Sutherland, died Feb. 25, 2020, in Oshkosh. Jerry was born in North Platte on April 24, 1938, the first of Raymond and Evelyn (Schrotberger) Goedert's four children. The family lived in Paxton and moved out to the family farm south of Sutherland in 1940, where Jerry grew up. He graduated from Sutherland High School in 1956 and attended Kearney State College before joining the U.S. Army in 1959. Jerry was stationed at Camp Kaiser in Unchon, South Korea, where he worked as a radio operator. Following his honorable discharge in 1962, Jerry returned to Sutherland to work on the family farm. He had a lifelong interest in farming, and wheat harvest was an event he looked forward to each year. Jerry also enjoyed maintaining farm equipment and vehicles of his family and friends. Farming wasn't Jerry's only occupation. He also had a career with the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier for both the Sutherland and Paxton areas that spanned over 30 years. Jerry safely logged over a million miles on the road, which led to him being inducted into the National Safety Council's Million Mile Club. Jerry was honored by this recognition and very proud of his perfect driving record. After retiring from the U.S. Postal Service, Jerry spent several years working in the paint department at Walmart in North Platte. In his spare time, he enjoyed morning coffee and visiting with his friends. Jerry was happiest when he was around people. He was a great practical joker and loved to laugh. He loved to travel when he was younger and later became an avid armchair traveler. On his travels, he collected many friends and happy memories. He loved meeting new people and sharing stories. No one was a stranger to him and the world is a less friendly place without him. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Evelyn Goedert; brother-in-law, Jack Burmester; niece, Julie (Burmester) DeForrest; and nephew, Tyler Heim. Jerry was the loving father of John (Jacquie) Goedert of Dallas, Georgia, Mary Ellen (Paul) Neff of Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Amy Goedert of Belleville, Wisconsin; cherished grandfather to Zoe, John, and James; dear brother of Jean Burmester and Mary Ann (Ken) Schroeder, all of North Platte, and Suzanne (Dan) Heim of Denver; special friend to Marilyn Howerter; and devoted "Uncle Buzzy" to many nieces and nephews. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com. Cards for the family may be sent to Odean Colonial Chapel, 302 S. Sycamore St., North Platte, NE, 69101. In keeping with Jerry's wishes, cremation was chosen and services will be at a later date with inurnment at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
