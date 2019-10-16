Gordon Glen Swanson, 89, of Dickens, passed away Oct. 14, 2019, at Plum Creek Health Care in Lexington.
Gordon was born on Sept. 10, 1930, in North Platte to Otto Glen and Corinne (Lloyd) Swanson.
He married Darlene Stearns on July 12, 1952. The two lived in California where he was in the Marine Corps until his discharge. They returned to live on the family ranch near Dickens.
Gordon and his father fed yearling steers for several years and then added a cow/calf operation in the late 1970s. He worked with his cattle and horses until his health prevented him from continuing in his early ’80s. He and his family put up their own hay for their animals, broke/trained their own horses and loved being together, working together.
He encouraged his children to participate in 4-H and rodeo, and to work hard and be respectful of others. Other jobs and activities include many years at the North Platte Sale Barn, caretaker of the Dickens Cemetery, and driving a semi, hauling hay, cattle and fuel. He worked at the Wallace Bar and helped friends with harvest. He was a lifetime member of the Wallace Roping Club and Dickens/Wallace Creek Crew, an honorary member of the Wallace Roping Club since 1946, long-time member of the Wallace American Legion, and held several positions on the Dickens School Board, Dickens Cemetery Board, a member of the RCA, and was secretary/treasurer of the Wallace Rural Fire District.
His love and knowledge of horses guided him to write a short book, “How to Train a Horse.” He has written and continued to pen poems about his family and his life. Gordon was known for his humor and his generosity. He has always been self-sufficient and taught his children this art of being independent.
He was preceded in death by his parents: wife, Darlene; and a son-in-law, Robert West.
Survivors include his children, Lynn (Kathy) Swanson of Wallace, Cindy Swanson of North Platte, and Crystal (Rod Wilson) West of Wallace; grandchildren, Amy Swanson of Lamars, Iowa, Lisa (Nick) Brand of Yutan, Adam Swanson and Daniel Swanson, both of Wallace, Kodi (Dan) Homan, Erin (Wyatt) Arensdorf, both of North Platte, Robert (Audra) West of Blackhawk, South Dakota, Michael (LeAnn) West of Wallace, and Katie (Max) Isenbart of North Platte; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gayle White of Dickens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Rural Medical Hospice or the Wallace Fire Department.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Dickens Cemetery. The family requests no open-toed shoes at the cemetery due to cactus, and neckties are optional. Lunch will follow at the American Legion Hall in Wallace. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
