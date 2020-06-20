Grady, Richard Lee "Dick"

Richard Lee "Dick" Grady, 89, of North Platte, passed away on June 17, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 14, 1930, to Howard Grady and Mildred McNeel in North Platte. Richard graduated in 1949 and served in the U.S. Navy from Oct. 9, 1950 to Nov. 9, 1953, and was a radioman during the Korean War. He married Carolyn Kennedy in 1954. They celebrated 66 years of marriage. Dick was employed by Pearson Appliance Company, and later became assistant manager of Armour and Company for 13 years. After receiving his broker license, he managed Birges Realty Company. Dick also worked for Stephenson School Supply of Lincoln and was employed 22 years as North Platte City Administrator. Dick is a past member of the Jaycees, the Optimists, North Platte Development Force Committee and the Nebraska Public Power Industrial Committee. He also served as the secretary of Cody Scouts. He served as Lincoln County Republican Chairman, President of Nebraska City Managers Association and an executive board member for Nebraska League of Municipalities. He was selected by the President of the United States as one of 25 in America to promote economic development in Russia. Richard retired in 1993 and was a member of the Elks Lodge and American Legion. His greatest joys were living in the country, riding horses, playing golf with friends and dancing. He was devoted to his family and had a great sense of humor. His word meant everything to him. Dick was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughters, Debra (Tam) Krag of Nashville, Tennessee, and Lori (Scott) Hepperly of North Platte; grandchildren, Grady (Babette) Hepperly and Logan Hepperly (Taelor Morrissey) of North Platte, and Amber Chandler of Nashville; great-grandchildren, Emma, Abbey, Lucus, Weston and Ensley. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may shared at carpentermemorial.com. Dick chose cremation. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. A private family burial of ashes will be at a later date at the North Platte City Cemetery with full military honors performed by the North Platte Honor Guard. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.