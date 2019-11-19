Gregory Marvin Skinner Sr., a true outdoorsman, was welcomed home to his maker on Nov. 16, 2019.
Greg was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Marvin and Marlene (Haigh) Skinner on Aug. 16, 1956. He attended school in Minneapolis and in Huron, South Dakota. He enlisted in the Army in 1974 and was discharged in 1976. In 1976, he married Lynett Erickson and to this union two children were born, Heather and Gregory Jr.
Greg was employed at many different professions during his life. He truly was a jack of all trades. Due to health issues he was no longer able to participate in his true passions, hunting, fishing and cooking. It is telling that he passed on opening day of deer season. In 1998, he married Debra Faust.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather; father, Marvin Skinner; mother, Marlene Koch; and stepfather, Ivan Koch.
Those he leaves to mourn his passing, his son, Gregory Jr.; stepson, David; six grandchildren, Shay, Jorey, Erik, Jaiden, Jace and Journey; three stepsons, Justin, Robert and Josh; many step-grandchildren; sister, Terry (Mark) Woods; niece, Jess Lemon; nephew, Mark Lemon; special caregiver, Pearl Gale; and many friends.
Cremation was chosen. A celebration of life will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Kelsey’s, 219 Rodeo Road, North Platte. Please stop by and raise a glass in his memory. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
