H. Nadine Heath, 89, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 15, 2019, at Linden Court with her family by her side.
Nadine was born March 2, 1930, to Carl D. and Irene I. (Halligan) Richardson, on the Henry Hansen Ranch in North Platte.
At age 4, she began first grade at the Hansen school in rural Lincoln County. In the middle of her school year 1934, her family moved into town where she continued elementary school. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1947.
As a young girl, Nadine was in Camp Fire Girls and the close friendships forged during those years lasted throughout the remainder of their lives. Nadine received the highest Camp Fire Girls award, the WOHELO Award. This award is equivalent to the Boy Scouts Eagle Scout award. During her involvement she served as a Camp Fire leader while expecting her first child and was also a very active member of the Camp Fire Girls Council in North Platte while involved with her two daughters’ Camp Fire groups. She remained deeply involved with the organization until 1970 and served on the council here in North Platte.
In April 1947, Nadine was asked by County Clerk Louis Drost to work weekends in the County Clerk’s Office. She had plans to go to school that fall but was making $100 a month, which at the time was big money, so she stayed with the job. Thus, began her 50-year career in county government, at a time when women held very few of these positions. While working at Lincoln County Clerk’s Office, she met her future husband, Carl Allen Heath, and they were married Oct. 16, 1948, at First Baptist Church in North Platte.
Nadine was appointed deputy county clerk in 1972 and held that position until 1981 when she was appointed and later elected as Lincoln County clerk and election commissioner until her first retirement in 1997. She then asked to serve as election consultant for the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office and served for 12 years.
Nadine served as secretary of the National Association of Counties from 1990-91. In 1993 she served as President of the Nebraska Association of County Clerks, Register of Deeds and Election Commissioners. In 1995, she was recognized as the County Official of the Year by the Nebraska Association of County Officials. She received the Nebraska Association of County Officials President’s Award for Distinguished Leadership in County Government in 1985 and 1993, and was the recipient of the Community Improvement Committee’s Woman of Distinction in 1985. In 2013, she was the recipient of the Cody Scout Award in recognition of community service.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church in North Platte and served the church in numerous capacities, and was also a longtime member of PEO, Chapter EB. She volunteered in the kitchen at the North Platte Canteen for service members who passed through North Platte during World War II. She worked along with her husband, Carl in the construction of the new Camp Fire Girls lodge and cabins at Lake Maloney, was a Boy Scouts den mother to both sons’ Boy Scout troops, spent time working on numerous 4-H projects with both daughters and numerous hours cheering on her sons in both baseball and wrestling.
Nadine loved embroidery, crewel and sewing. For many years, even while working she made clothes for her and for the family, many times without patterns. She started a family tradition making Christmas stockings, tree skirts and decorations for all family members and new additions to the family. The family spent many weekends and evenings fishing, skiing and boating at Lake Maloney; as well as several vacations to the Colorado mountains. Nadine was always available to give a helping hand to others, whether it was for a friend that needed cheering up or a family member going through a hard time. She loved babysitting the grandchildren and reading to them. Family was her number one priority.
Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl in 2016; and her sister and brother-in-law, Beverly Joan (Art) Johnston.
Nadine is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Ann (Paul Dean) Eastwood of North Platte, and Karen Sue Heath Lupomech of Richmond, Texas; two sons, Jon Alan (Gina) Heath of Grand Island, and Patrick Thomas (Shellie) Heath of Gering; grandchildren, Hillary (Brian) Dunn of Missouri City, Texas, Sean (Jennifer) Balerud of North Platte, Megan Hynes of North Platte, Mollie (Craig) Rion of Omaha, Chelsea (Adam) Walz of North Platte, Shawn Dean (Kiley) Eastwood of Lincoln, Amy (Cody) Tiedje of Holdrege, Kristen (Joel) Vogel of Scottsbluff, Holly Heath of Minatare, Jared Heath of Omaha, Annessa Heath of Grand Island; great-grandchildren, Audrey Dunn of Missouri City, Austin Hynes of North Platte, Johnathon Eastwood of Lincoln, Thomas Eastwood of Lincoln, Ryker Clausen of Wheatland, Wyoming, Bentlie Miles of North Platte, Deniar Balerud of North Platte, Cooper Balerud of North Platte, Jett Balerud of North Platte, Mason Vogel of Scottsbluff, Gunnar Vogel of Scottsbluff, Claira Vogel of Scottsbluff, Haygan Vogel of Scottsbluff, Aven Heath of Minatare, Evelyn Laux of Minatare, Keelyn Laux of Minatare, Peyton McMurtry of Holdrege, Kaylee McMurtry of Holdrege, Finley Rion of Omaha, Hazel Lau of Grand Island, and Adley Walz of North Platte; great-great-grandchild, Paxton Norton of Holdrege; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorials are suggested in Nadine’s memory to PAWS, Great Plains Hospice and Cottey College, 1000 West Austin Blvd., Nevada, MO 64772. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Clint Walker officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
