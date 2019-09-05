H. R. “Dick” Sellin, 101, of Lexington passed away Sept. 3, 2019, at his home in Lexington.
Dick was born Sept. 9, 1917, in Pierce County to Richard and Augusta Sellin. He was united in marriage to Betty Rohde on April 30, 1944, in Carroll. Five children were born to this marriage: Gordon, Rick, Judy, Pat and Jan. Each child was born in a different town because Dick’s construction jobs took him all over.
At age 10, he lost his father to pneumonia. He quit school after the eighth grade to help his mother work their rented farm and support his brother and sisters. During the early years of their marriage, Dick and Betty traveled to various construction sites, living in a 20-foot trailer. During this time, four of their five children were born. The family moved to Lexington in 1954, at which time Dick began working for Henry Kugler. In 1964, he began working construction for Joel German. A few years later, he began working for Harlan and Kerry Anderson. After retiring in 1982, he worked part time for Andersons, receiving the Dawson County Ag Employee of the year at the age of 85. After giving up farming, he remained active by driving cars for Platte Valley Auto.
Dick was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington. He was a 4-H leader for more than 16 years while his five children were active in 4-H. In later years, he loved working out and spending time at the gym with his many friends. Dick was able to remain in his home in his later years thanks to Gordon, Jan and Judy, and loving caregivers Olga Shevtsov and Kim Benson.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty on May 24, 2017; one brother, Lloyd (Andy); and two sisters, Hilda Grimm and Gladys Rohde.
Survivors include his children, Gordon Sellin of Lexington, Rick Sellin of Lexington, Judy Lauby of Lexington, Pat (Dennis) Gayman of Pine, Arizona, and Jan (Dan) Widick of Farnam; 12 grandchildren, Dmitry (Olga) Shevtsov of Lexington, Michele (Jeff) Flynn of Lexington, Gina (Brad) Holbrook of Kearney, Angie (Greg) Smit of Brandon, Wisconsin, Heather Lauby (Scott Kessinger) of New Port Richey, Florida, Justin Lauby (Chrystal Hernandez) of Chandler, Arizona, Tyson Lauby of New Port Richey, Florida, Noah Lauby of Lowell, Indiana, Mitch (Jennifer) Gayman of Murietta, California, Matt (Rhonda) Gayman of Surprise, Arizona, Tanner (Sara) Widick of Odenton, Maryland, and Kory Widick of Lincoln; two step-grandchildren, Gina (Russ) Schwarz of Omaha, and Tammy Martin of Omaha; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law, Rose Edna Rohde; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church or the Orthman YMCA. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastors Rob Kuefner and Bill Ohlmann officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.