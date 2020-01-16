Hadley Brian Spencer, 26, of Maywood, passed away on Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health in North Platte.
Hadley was born on June 27, 1993, to Dennis L. Spencer and Judy M. Kramer in North Platte. He graduated from Hayes Center High School in 2012 where he was an honor student in band.
Math was Hadley’s favorite subject in school and he was always using his math skills to figure out things. He also loved to cook and tell others about his own special recipes. In his spare time, he played digital games and dreamed someday of becoming a YouTuber.
Upon graduating he remained in the Hayes Center-Maywood area for most of his life. He worked for Pat Messersmith for several years as a ranch hand working with the cattle and doing some farming. The past few years, he spent much of his time working for Benjie and Marie Loomis on their farm, where he became very close friends with them. In the winter and early spring he also worked for Mark Clifford, feeding cattle and doing other numerous chores during calving season. Once farming season began again in the spring, he returned to work for Benjie on the farm. He loved doing things outside.
Hadley had a daughter Lilly Kleist, 5, of Stapleton who he was very proud of and always looked forward to seeing. The past couple years, Hadley was in a special relationship with Selena Urbina who had just recently become his fiance. They were both excited to find out that Selena was expecting and due later this summer.
Hadley was preceded in death by both his grandparents and great-grandparents.
He is survived by his fiance, Selena Urbina, and unborn child of North Platte; daughter, Lilly Kleist of Stapleton; father, Dennis of Maywood; mother, Judy Kramer of Omaha; sister, Delta, who he was separated from at a young age; half-brother, Gage Spencer of Maywood; and many other family members and friends.
Memorials may be sent to Hadley Spencer Memorial, c/o Benjie Loomis, 74284 Road 378, Maywood, NE 69038, or left the day of the memorial service. Memorials will be used to help defer the cost of his funeral expenses.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Wellfleet Fire Hall, on the east of side of Main Street.
