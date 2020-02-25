Connie J. Hale, 87, of Andover, Kansas, passed away Feb. ?, 2020, in Andover. She was born Jan. 20, 1933, in Moline, Kansas, to Ora Carter and Verna Carter Coble. Growing up she spent time playing on the farm of her grandparents, John and Cora Beu. Connie graduated high school from Moline. She participated in cheerleading and choir. After high school she attended Cottey College for Women on a music scholarship. She then traveled the world as a ground operator for Trans World America (TWA). Her love of music led her to become a member of the Sweet Adelines. Connie also loved to sew and play bridge. In 1953, she married the love of her life, Jack E. Hale, and they started their family in Wichita, Kansas, welcoming their first born, S. Mark, in 1956. Cyndee Sue followed in 1957 and finally, Julie Kay in 1958. In 1966, Connie and Jack moved the family to Andover, where Connie spent her days using her musical talents directing the church choir at Andover United Methodist. In 1972, she was elected to the school board and served until 1975. After her children graduated from college, Connie decided to go back into the workforce. She was the branch manager at Towne East Bank 4 in Wichita where her joyful sense of humor and warm smile delighted customers and coworkers alike. After 15 years of service at the bank, Connie retired. She and Jack spent the rest of their days traveling the country, fishing the lakes and rivers from California to Texas, and going to their favorite retreats in Colorado. Connie's proudest position was that of active church member. She was also a proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, devoted wife and loyal friend. She believed that life is better when you share it. She cherished her dear friends and considered them a part of her family. Connie is preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Hale; and son, S. Mark Hale. Connie is survived by her daughters, Cyndee Orr of North Platte and Julie Oles of Andover; her prized grandchildren, Rhonda Hale Warren of Kansas City, Missouri, Brett Orr of Denver, Kerbi Feast of Wichita, Kansas, Ashlee Davidson of Lenexa, Kansas, Ethan Oles of Carrollton, Texas, and Madison Buckaloo of Wichita; great-grandchildren, Nolan Davidson of Lenexa, Nora Feast of Wichita and Brooklyn Davidson of Lenexa. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at hertiageofandover.com. Funeral service is at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Andover United Methodist Church, 1429 N. Andover Rd Inurnment will follow at Bruno Township Cemetery, Andover. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Heritage Funeral Home, 502 W. Central, Andover, which is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.