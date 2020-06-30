Hall, Diane Marie

Diane Marie Hall, 54, of Stapleton, died June 26, 2020, at Great Plains Health. She was born Oct. 27, 1965, to Harold and Catherine (Fahnholz) Fischer in Hastings. Diane lived her childhood years in Keystone and Paxton. She graduated from Paxton High School with the class of 1985. She then moved to Scottsbluff and attended Western Nebraska Community College. She married David Felipe Caudillo in June of 1986. To this union, three children were born, Brittany, Nicole and Valerie. The family lived in Scottsbluff, Grant and then moved to Darr to be closer to her parents. Diane was married and had a daughter, Cassandra, in Kearney. On May 1, 2010, Diane married Wayne Hall in North Platte and she welcomed a son, Joe, to her family. Diane and Wayne lived in North Platte until they moved to Stapleton in 2012. Diane was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved her grandbabies dearly. She will be remembered by her contagious laugh, smile on her face and she never knew a stranger. Any room would light up when Diane walked in. She also volunteered at the Stapleton Public Library. She was preceded in death by her mother; uncles; aunts; grandparents; and stepson, Cory. Survivors include her husband, Wayne, of Stapleton; father, Harold Fischer of North Platte; children, Brittany (Ian Anderson) Caudillo of Crawford, Nicole Caudillo of North Platte, Valerie (Dequan) Navarrete of North Platte, Cassandra (Eric) Hall of Stapleton, Joseph Hall, Cathleen (Grant) Krentz of North Platte; grandbabies, Payton, Haley, Fayt, Mason, Isayah, Jayden, David, Harmanie, Symphony, Lyric, Angelize, Zeydin, Felycity, Deklyn; siblings of heart; Rodney and Cindy Wheeler of North Platte, Valerie and Walter Harrington of Peru, Carol and Alex Pineda of Nebraska, Buril and Joan Hardin of Missouri; numerous other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. A private celebration of life will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
