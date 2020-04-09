Hardin, Mary Ardell

Mary Ardell Hardin, 82, was called to her heavenly home at Hillcrest Caring Center in McCook on April 8, 2020. Mary was born on Aug. 3, 1937, in Arnold to Clarence and Henrietta (Nielsen) Croghan. She was welcomed by five brothers and one sister, and later one more brother joined the family. She grew up on a farm east of Arnold in Powell Canyon, and went to a country school until high school when they moved to town. Mary and her sister Fern would often be asked to fill out the Croghan baseball team with her dad and the six brothers. She graduated from Arnold High School in 1955. After graduation, Mary enjoyed working at Frazier's Drug Store and the movie theater until she married the love of her life, Don Hardin. Don and Mary were married on June 30, 1957, at the Methodist Church in Arnold. They started their married life in Kearney and later moved to Hordville, Palmer, Atkinson, Albion and Gothenburg before moving back to the family farm in Arnold in 1972. Mary said that Don preferred to play the music, but since she loved to dance, Don would take her dancing, and this was something they really enjoyed doing together. Mary and Don were blessed with three children, Ben, Paula and Kent. They were married 54 years before Don passed away in 2011. Mary's faith in her Savior Jesus Christ was strong. She prayed for her family and friends by name every day. She set a good example for her family by reading a daily devotional as well as her Bible every evening, and she loved her Sunday school class and church services. She was an involved member of the United Methodist Church for over 60 years. Mary enjoyed playing Bridge with groups of ladies, and she and Don enjoyed a couples' supper card club for most of their married life. They also enjoyed bowling and golfing together, as well as traveling to see their kids. Mary loved her yard and looked forward to planting flowers each spring. She was a member of the Red Hatters and looked forward to regular outings around the area with this fun group of ladies. Mary will be remembered especially for her hugs, her cinnamon rolls and her homemade bread. Mary had a special relationship with her grandchildren and was deeply loved by each one of them. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Don Hardin; brothers, Dee Croghan, Swede (Roxie) Croghan, Darold Croghan and Leonard Croghan; sister, Fern (Russ) Russell; and grandsons Charlie Tschacher and Logan Tschacher. Mary is survived by her children, Ben (Susan) Hardin of McCook, Paula (Mike) Booker of Broken Bow, and Kent (Kay) Hardin of Lyons; grandchildren Josh (Lindsey) Booker, Tyler (Lexie) Booker, Morgan (Spencer) Olson, Ryan (Sarah) Hardin, Ethan (Kelsey) Hardin, Betsy (Keaton) Moss, Molly (Cody) Most and Braden Hardin; great-grandchildren Rosalyn Booker, Aiden and Barrett Olson and Bennet and Maggie Hardin; brothers, Jim (Shirla) Croghan of Broken Bow and Paul (Carmen) Croghan of South Carolina; sister-in-law, Rose Croghan of Kentucky; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Arnold Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 125, Arnold, NE 69120 or a charity of your choice and can be mailed directly to the family, c/o Ben Hardin, 602 West 12th St, McCook NE 69001. Online condolences may be shared at carpenterbreland.com. A video tribute in Mary's honor is also on the website. A celebration of life will be at a later date at the Arnold Methodist Church, Arnold. A private family inurnment will be held at the Arnold Cemetery. Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook, is in charge of arrangements.
