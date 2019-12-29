Harlan Ellis Weiss, 78, of El Paso, Texas, passed away Dec. 12, 2019, surrounded by family.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1941, in Farnam to Fred E. Weiss and Dora M. (Johnson) Weiss. After high school and a short stint in college, Harlan served in the United States Navy for over 20 years before retiring at the rank of chief warrant officer (CWO4). During this time, Harlan developed a passion for traveling as he visited various countries around the world.
While serving overseas, he found a lifetime hobby in cycling. He participated in many bike tours over the years, often inviting others along for the journey — most notably a tour in Tuscany, Italy, accompanied by a stepdaughter, and a three-generational trip on a Bike Ride Across Nebraska accompanied by a son and grandson.
When not on a bike, he also enjoyed fishing and watching his beloved Texas Rangers. In 2000, Harlan married Guadalupe Contreras in Curtis, where they lived for a couple of years before moving to El Paso to be closer to her family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Sharon Banzhaf and Velma Resigue.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Guadalupe (Contreras) Weiss of El Paso; children, Rik Weiss and wife, Pat, of Omaha, Deanna Eby and husband, Don, of Overton and Mark Weiss and partner, Audra Watkins, of West Palm Beach, Florida; stepchildren, Patricia Villagrana Contreras Rosas and husband, Agustin, Luz Lorenza Villagrana, Valentin Villagrana and wife, Veronica, and Perla Contreras and partner, Sara Ignacio; sisters, Lavinna Banzhaf of Eustis and Ilene Rockwell and husband, Buford, of North Platte; six grandchildren and many step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation was chosen. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. March 16, 2020, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. San Jose Funeral Home, El Paso, is in charge of arrangements.
