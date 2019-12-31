Harley C. Gries, 92, of Paxton, passed away Dec. 27, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village, North Platte.
Harley was born Aug. 26, 1927, in Sutherland to Casper and Theresa (Feeken) Gries.
He attended a rural school in Sarben, then went to Paxton. Harley was drafted into the Army on Dec. 13, 1950. He returned to the family farm, where he spent all of his life.
In 1953, he was united in marriage to Nona Jean Grauerholz, making their home on the family farm.
He was a member of the Mid American Dairy Association, American Legion for 68 years where he was a past commander and Chaplain. He also was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and served on the church council and cemetery board.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Berniece Gronborg and Irene Perlinger.
Harley is survived by his wife, Nona Gries; son, Brent (Linda) Gries of Paxton; two daughters, Raeann (Nick) Reinert of Lincoln and Dixie Gries of North Platte; two grandsons, Brandon (Stephanie) Gries and Cody (Maggie) Reinert; three granddaughters, Melanie (Brandon) Effle, Kylee Jo (Bryce) Hasenauer, all of Lincoln, and Kari (Paul) Scheideler of North Loup; a great-grandson, Brookson Effle of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials have been established in his memory. Online condolences my be left at drauckerfunealhome.com, by clicking share a memory. The service will be live streamed.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. MT Saturday, Jan. 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Paxton, with Pastor J.A. Welsh officiating. Interment of the cremains will be at a later date.
Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.