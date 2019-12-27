Harold M. Peterson, 93, of Paxton, died Dec. 24, 2019, at the Sutherland Care Center.
He was born April 6, 1926, in North Platte to Carl and Hildur Peterson.
He attended school in Paxton and graduated from Elm Creek High School in 1944. Harold then moved back with his family to Paxton in 1945 and worked as a mechanic. He met Rosalie Walker and they were married March 25, 1949. They leased a small farm south of Paxton and continued to farm. He bought his own land and farmed and ranched with his son Randy until he was in his late 80s.
Harold was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Paxton. He enjoyed his farming business and his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosalie; siblings, Ann (George) Star, Ray (Judy) Peterson; brothers-in-law, John (Iris) Walker, Chauncey Walker and Dennis Walker; nephew, Mike Star; niece Judy Wagner.
Survivors include a son, Randy (Jennifer) Peterson of Paxton; grandchildren, Nicole (Tim) Domeier of Columbia, Missouri, Andrea (Jason) Steffes of Elkhorn, Danielle (Adam) Parrish of Waverly; and great-grandchildren, Bella, Amelia, Oliver, Allison, Morgan, Erica, Natalie, Ellie and Hannah.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Paxton. Online condolences may be shared at adamsandswanson.com.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. MT Monday, Dec. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Paxton with Pastor J.A. Welsh officiating. Inurnment will follow at Paxton Cemetery. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.