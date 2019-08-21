Harold Peterson, 91, of Gothenburg, died Aug. 18, 2019, at Stone Hearth Estates, Gothenburg.
He was born Oct. 30, 1927, on the family farm in Custer County north of Gothenburg, son of William G. and Agnes (Anderson) Peterson. He attended elementary school at Etna and then came into Gothenburg for high school and graduated with the class of 1945.
He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior in 1951. Harold married Lucille Murray on May 18, 1952, at the Evangelical Free Church; to this union four girls were born — Vickie, Jody, Diane and Karla.
Harold served his country in the U.S. Army from February 1953 to February 1955. He served as military police in Korea. After his discharge, Harold returned to the family farm to work alongside his father. He continued farming until the mid-1960s when he sold the farm and moved farther south in Custer County. He still kept his connection to his farming roots by doing custom swathing and farming. As an entrepreneur he started the Donut Shop in Cozad and the Chrysler car dealership in Gothenburg. He owned the Western motel and built the restaurant next to it that is currently the Mexican restaurant. He also bought several properties to manage. In 1986, Harold and Lucille moved to Chula Vista, California, where they managed several apartment buildings. He also taught for a driving school and drove a city bus route. They returned to Gothenburg in 1999 and began purchasing rental homes to manage.
Harold was a member of the New Hope Evangelical Free Church and later the Gothenburg Evangelical Free Church. He was very active on various boards and committees through the years. He and Lucille were active in Gideons International while living in Chula Vista and Gothenburg.
Harold’s most treasured activities were watching his grandchildren’s many sporting events and family times. He was an avid Gothenburg Swede and Nebraska Cornhusker fan and also kept up with his San Diego family’s school events. He had a passion for checkers and horseshoe pitching. Harold traveled to many horseshoe pitching contests. Harold and Lucille enjoyed traveling together, including a very memorable trip to Australia.
Harold was preceded in death by wife, D. Lucille Peterson in 2011; his parents and a brother-in-law Ken Etherton.
He is survived by his four daughters, Vickie Peterson of Gothenburg, Jody (Dick) Nelson of Gothenburg, Diane (Chris Roberts) Cooper of San Diego, California, Karla (Lloyd) Millage of Marietta, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Nathan (Michelle) Nelson of Monument, Colorado, Melissa (Chris) Arauz of The Woodlands, Texas, Tracy Nelson of Gothenburg, Amanda (Sean) Morrison of Castro Valley, California, Ashley (Kyle) Whitehead of Alexandria, Virginia, Adam (Stephanie) Cooper of San Diego, Adrianne Millage of Marietta; 14 great-grandchildren, Dominic, Trinity, Parker, Camilla, Callista, Ethan, Ayden, Atlas, Blake, Cole, Berkley, Parker, Addison, Noah; his sister, Betty Etherton; and many extended family including his wife’s family, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Memorials may be given to the Evangelical Free Church, 1721 Lake Ave., Gothenburg, NE 69138, or The Gideons International, PO Box 133, Gothenburg, NE 69138. To sign the online guest book, go to blasestrauser.com.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, at Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Scott Newman officiating. Burial will follow in the Gothenburg Cemetery,.
Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., with family present from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, which is in charge of arrangements.
