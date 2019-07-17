Harry A. Nelson, 94, of North Platte, passed away July 14, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. He was born April 8, 1925, to Fingal and Alice (Marr) Nelson at Maxwell.
Harry graduated from Maxwell High School with the class of 1943. He went on to serve his country in the United States Army from 1943 until his honorable discharge in 1946, serving during WWII.
On July 27, 1946, he was united in marriage to Viola I. Patterson in North Platte, where they spent most of their married life. Harry was employed at Shrake Auto Body and Wrights Body Shops.
He is survived by his children, Linda (Ron Koester) Flood, Steve Nelson, both of North Platte, and Jeff (Carolyn) Nelson of Littleton, Colorado; four grandchildren, Rob Flood, Jim (Jen) Flood, Klete (Damerose) Nelson and Cathy Kohler; two step-grandchildren, Kristopher (Kerie) Matshullal and Erin (Todd) Kindred; six great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; sister, Joan (Don) Ditson; brothers, Dick (Marilyn) Nelson and Tom (Marge) Nelson; many nieces, nephews and other family.
Memorials are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or to the Shriners Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at First Christian Church with the Rev. Jan Ekstedt officiating. Burial will be with military honors at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.
