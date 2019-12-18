Harry Joyce Most, 84, went to be with His Lord Jesus Dec. 16, 2019, at his home near Brady.
Harry had five loves in his life. The first fueled all the others. Harry was a Jesus man. He loved Jesus with all his heart and that fueled the second love of his life, Shirley. They were married for 61 years and they obviously still had a passionate love for each other. Harry’s third love was his family whom he worked tirelessly to provide for and, more than anything, yearned that they would know and follow Jesus. He prayed for his family, a lot! Harry loved music, particularly brass band music and hymns. Harry sang in a quartet for many years and, with urging from his children, would break out his accordion. In service to his Lord and Savior, Jesus, he gave his life away to others, oftentimes using his skill doing electrical work which he enjoyed greatly. He helped wire over four different church buildings and loved helping Christian ministries in this way.
Harry was born Oct. 9, 1935, to Harry Jesse and Mary Belle Most at their family home in Roscoe. He was the eldest of three living children. At 7, his family moved to North Platte, but not before Harry accidentally set a field on fire that nearly burned the village of Roscoe down!
Harry graduated from North Platte High School in 1953 and then graduated from Briercrest Bible Institute in 1957. While serving as an interim pastor in Denver, he was introduced to Shirley and they married on July 18, 1958.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mary Belle; infant sister, Darlene; and daughters-in-law, Karlynda Most and Amy Most.
In 1959, Harry gained an electrical apprenticeship at Union Pacific, joining his father in that profession on the railroad. He also ran his own electrician business out of his home for many years. Harry built a home near Hershey in 1976 and was a part of that community for 30 years. Harry retired from working on the railroad in 1997, enjoying a career of nearly 40 years there. In 2007, he and his boys built a home near Brady where he could more easily attend his grandchildren’s many activities.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of Brady; sons, David (Linda) Most of Vernal, Utah, Daniel (Judy) Most of Falcon, Colorado, Richard (Cathy) Most of Van Buren, Arkansas, Jonathan (Bonny) Most of Brady, Nathaniel (Wendy) Most of Gothenburg, Phillip (Jewel) Most of Mancos, Colorado, and Eric (Jennifer) Most of Brady; daughter, Leatha Hansz, of Falcon, Colorado; 36 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Glenda (Lee) Burnham, of Wythville, Virginia, and Sharron (Glenn) Watt, of Longmont, Colorado; and many other family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to The Crossing Fellowship at Gothenburg, San Juan Bible Camp at Mancos, Colorado, or the North Platte Berean Church. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, at the North Platte Berean Church with Pastor Curt Holzworth officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in the Brady Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
