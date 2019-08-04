Harry Roger Tinnell, 77, passed away on Aug. 2, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society Village, Grand Island, with family by his side.
Harry was born in Seward on Sept. 7, 1941, to Clair and Thelma (Ridenour) Tinnell. Harry’s first school years were in Western Nebraska. His family moved to Iowa in 1949. He attended Grand River High School in Grand River, Iowa, and graduated in 1959.
At the age of 12 years, he yielded his life to the Lord. This was a lifelong commitment that meant everything to him.
On Oct. 18, 1963, he was united in marriage to Janiece Vlieger. They had 42 wonderful years together. Janiece passed away from cancer on Feb. 24, 2006. To this union, four children were born, Jeffrey, Janette, Jerrold and James.
Harry was raised in Iowa, but left there after high school. He worked various jobs in his life. The last 22 years of his working life before retiring were spent operating Interclean of Grand Island. He made many wonderful friends during this endeavor who still miss his carpet cleaning skills and expertise.
On Feb. 3, 2007, Harry married Margaret Ann (Hart) Beck of Ogallala. They lived in Ogallala until both of their health failed. Then they moved to Grand Island to the Good Samaritan Village.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janiece Tinnell; sister, Rebecca Peterson; and brother-in-law, Melburn (Pete) Peterson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Margaret Tinnell of Grand Island; daughter and son-in-law, Janette and Clyde Williams of Dannebrog; three sons- and daughter-in-law, Jeff Tinnell of Salmon, Idaho, Misty Tinnell of Salmon, Idaho, Jerrold and Linda Tinnell of Chapman and James and Sheila Tinnell of Grand Island; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; a nephew, Scott Peterson; a special friend, Ashley of Iowa; a niece, Kate Peterson and son, Landon; and special friend, Tyler of Iowa; along with many other friends and relatives.
Memorials are suggested to St. Croix Hospice, Grand Island. Online condolences and memorials may be shared at livson.com.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel, Grand Island, with Jonathan MacDonald and Richard Gasser officiating. Burial will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Livingston-Sondermann. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
