Neva L. Hasbrouck, 65, of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, was born March 1, 1955, and passed away June 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Neva was an avid crafter and loved flea markets and auctions. Her greatest love was her grandchildren. She loved to attend their many events, from dance to hockey. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Senior Center of Belle Fourche. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Evans; step-fathers, Tom Nelson and Pete Collins; step-mom, Joan Nelson; and special niece, Tammy Jueneman. She is survived by her mother, Velma Collins of Belle Fourche; husband, Kenneth Hasbrouck; son, Ryan Hasbrouck; daughters, Kenna Hasbrouck and Michelle Hasbrouck, both of Casper, Wyoming; grandchildren, Josh Lijewski, Shelby Waples, Tyler, Haylie and Brandon Hasbrouck, and Johanna White; great-granddaughter Emmalynne Jo Waples; brother, Glen (Oogie) Evans; sisters, Linda (Ron) Rose and Laura (David) Mayo; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Parkview Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. James Trippett officiating. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
