Havens, Preston

Preston Greene Havens Jr. Preston Greene Havens Jr. was born June 23, 1939, in Alabama and died peacefully at home in North Platte on June 25, 2020. Cremation was chosen. Service will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 3, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Inurnment with military honors will follow in Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
