Henderson, Steven

Steven Eugene Henderson, 58, of North Platte, died March 7, 2020, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln. Steven was born on March 4, 1962, in Omaha to Charles D. and LaVay E. (Hergenroder) Henderson. He grew up in Carter Lake, Iowa, and worked as a cook at many places, most recently at the Hershey Truck Stop. He was preceded in death by his mother. Survivors include his father, Charles of North Platte; four siblings, Charles Jr. (Jeanie) of Omaha, Terri Jensen of North Platte, John (Shelly) of Ashland and Tony (Jenn) of North Platte; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Memorials are suggested to his family and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Memorial service will be at noon Thursday, March 12, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.