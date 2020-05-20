Herold, Delores "Dee" A.

Delores "Dee" A. Herold, 80, of North Platte died May 17, 2020, in Lincoln. She was born July 20, 1939, in North Platte to Clifford and Alberta McCarty, and graduated from Greybull High School in Wyoming. Delores was united in marriage to Wayne F. Herold on Nov. 5, 1966. She loved spending time with her family, playing cards, playing Trivial Pursuit, crafting and watching her brothers at the raceway. Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Alberta McCarty; son, David Grenier; and brother, Clifford (Gene) McCarty. She is survived by her husband, Wayne F. Herold of North Platte; son, Wayne F. (Jessica) Herold II of Tyler, Minnesota; daughters, Heather (Rich) Isabell of North Platte, Lee Ann (Seth) Parker of Evanston, Wyoming and Lori Grenier of Lovell, Wyoming; siblings, Kenneth McCarty of Rogers, Arkansas, Debra (Jim) Wiezorek of North Platte, Terry (Diana) McCarty of North Platte and Denniece McCarty of Versailles, Missouri; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the Callahan Cancer Center, 601 W. Leota, North Platte, NE. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Joshua Brown officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Book signing with viewing will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, May 21, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. A rosary is scheduled at 7 p.m. following the visitation. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
