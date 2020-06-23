Hiatt, Joan Elaine

Joan Elaine Hiatt, 82, of North Platte, died June 18, 2020, at Great Plains Health after her battle with cancer. She was born on Sept. 30, 1937, in Weiser, Idaho, to Alvin and Martha Johnston. Joan went to North Platte where she was raised and educated. At a dance she met the love of her life, Carrol Hiatt Sr. Shortly after meeting, Joan bought him a 1947 Indian motorcycle for fifty dollars. The couple was married on July 14, 1957, and would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary next month. Joan was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and was baptized in 1961. She loved the Bible and enjoyed telling and showing others about the simple truths found in it. Two of her favorite scriptures were found at Revelation 21:1-4 and Isaiah 35:5-7. In that restored paradise that God promises, the human family will have the prospect of enjoying life without end, free from all sickness, death and disease. Ever since she was a little girl, she loved animals and art, and had a creative and active mind. In 1963, she attended art classes taught by famous Nebraska artist Tom Talbot. She worked at Rite-Way laundry, sold Shaklee and Avon products, but was always helping out at the family business, Carrol's Repair, as a secretary. She truly had compassion and cared for everybody that she met, and will be greatly missed by family, friends and all of her furry four-legged family. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Martha Johnston; son, Carrol Hiatt Jr.; brothers, Joseph Johnston, Ted Johnston, Frances Johnston, Nador Johnston, and Philip Johnston; sisters, Elvie Downing, Luania Reutzel and Ethel Plaster. Survivors include her husband, Carrol Hiatt Sr.; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Hiatt; grandson, Matthew Hiatt; great-granddaughter, Harper Powers; brothers, Albert Johnston and Glen Johnston; sisters, Eunice Wolcott of Nampa, Idaho, Evelyn (Bob) Goings of Gothenburg and Elma Jean Dishman of Gothenburg. Memorials are suggested to North Platte Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness or Paws-itive Partners in North Platte. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Cremation has been chosen. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, with Greg Hilton officiating. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family asks that only immediate family attend the memorial service. The service will be livestreamed via the Zoom app and also online at Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. The memorial book may be signed from Tuesday, June 23, through Friday, June 26, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Hiatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Omaha resident physician accused of killing her husband during argument on I-80
-
O'Fallon's Bluff among reasons federal judge revokes permit for Nebraska Public Power District's R-Project
-
Maseberg, Jennifer Dalene (Conrad)
-
Linderman II, Charles Jacob
-
GI teen’s legal team asks judge to suppress statements in North Platte murder case
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.