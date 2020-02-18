Jeffrey D. Hild, 41 Jeffrey D. Hild, 41, of Valley, passed away Jan. 18, 2020, in Valley. Celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, with Pastor Rob Kuefner officiating. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Lexington. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Hild as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

