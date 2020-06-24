Hilker, Lois (Harris) Peck

Lois (Harris) Peck Hilker, 85, of Sutherland, died May 28, 2020, at Sutherland Care Center. Lois was born on Feb. 14, 1935, in Hollis, Oklahoma, the fourth of five children born to Nolan and Cora (Hammons) Harris. As a young child her family moved to Fullerton, California. Lois graduated from Orange County High School in 1953. Lois married Donald L. Peck, co-owner of Don & Ed Builders, on June 28, 1953. To this union, they had five children, Dawn, Robin, Kandy, Daryl and April. They resided in the Garden Grove, California area until 1964, when they moved their family to Grant. Don had family there, as he had grown up on his parent's farm outside Grant until his family moved to Oregon to farm and then later to southern California to start a construction company. In 1968 Don and Lois settled in Wallace, where Don worked for Hansen Lumber Company until his death from cancer in 1977. Lois worked at the Wallace Bar for many years. From 1982 to 1991, Lois was married to Eldon Hilker of Cambridge. After retiring from farming, they moved to Lakewood, Colorado, where Lois managed an apartment complex. They later moved to North Platte where Lois managed Buffalo Bill Manor for a number of years. Lois was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 1995 and resided in assisted living since that time. She continued to bring much joy to her family and those who knew her. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Peck; daughter, Robin Gier; grandson, Aaron Gier; son-in-law, Doug Brown; parents; and siblings, Leonard Harris, Corene Cornelius, Selma Tyson and Alma Dailey. Survivors include her son, Daryl (Tatia) Peck of Spring Hill, Florida; daughters, Dawn (Marvin) Howery and April Peck-Brown of North Platte and Kandy Peck of Omaha; son-in-law, Steve Gier of Wallace; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Alzheimer's Support Group. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Morning View Cemetery in Wallace. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
