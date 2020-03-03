Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF FAR WESTERN NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY... .INCREASING SOUTHWEST WINDS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH AHEAD OF AN APPROACHING SURFACE TROUGH WILL COMBINE WITH WARMER THAN NORMAL SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES. HIGHS ARE FORECAST TO BE 15 TO 20 DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL WITH LOWER TO MID 60S. THIS COMBINATION WILL PROMOTE AFTERNOON HUMIDITY AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT WITH DECENT POTENTIAL FOR UPPER LEVEL WINDS TO MIX DOWN GIVEN A WELL-MIXED FORECAST BOUNDARY LAYER AND DECENT MIXING LAYER HEIGHT. THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR EVEN LOWER HUMIDITY BELOW 15 PERCENT LOCALLY AS WELL, ALBEIT WITH LOWER CONFIDENCE IN THAT AT THIS TIME. LASTLY, FUELS ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE FAVORABLE. WITH CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS, ANY FIRES THAT MAY OCCUR HAVE A HIGH POTENTIAL TO SPREAD RAPIDLY AND MAY BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN PANHANDLE/CRESCENT LAKE NWR, THE SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR, THE LOESS PLAINS AND THE NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST...... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTH PLATTE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEZ204...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 204 EASTERN PANHANDLE/CRESCENT LAKE NWR. IN NEZ206...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 206 SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR/NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ219... FIRE WEATHER ZONE 219 LOESS PLAINS. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. A SHIFT IN WIND DIRECTION FROM THE WEST CAN BE EXPECTED DURING THE AFTERNOON. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT. * IMPACTS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&