David W. Hojnacke was born Feb. 11, 2002, and passed away Feb. 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, David T. Hojnacke; uncle, Michael A. Hojnacke; and aunt, Laurie M. Erickson. He is survived by parents, John and Melissa Hojnacke; brother, Shawn; sister, Haley; grandparents, Genevieve Hojnacke, and William and Mary Erickson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorials are suggested to Make-A-Wish Nebraska or St. Jude Hospital. Vigil services will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the West Center Chapel, Omaha. Family will greet friends from 5-6:30 p.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will be private. Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
