Holly A. Heath, 28, of Scottsbluff, passed on Dec. 5, 2019, at Regional West Medical Center.
Holly was born Jan. 27, 1991, in North Platte, the daughter of Patrick Thomas and Shellie Marie (Guilliaume) Heath. She attended Geil Elementary School, Gering Jr. High School and Gering High School. She was an awesome soccer player and was protective of her players.
Holly was a hard worker. She owned and operated her own landscaping company, Hal’s Lawn and Landscaping, and also worked as a shift supervisor at Runza.
Holly was a strong, dedicated and protective single mother of four, including an unborn child. She loved unconditionally and would drop anything at any time to take care of a family member or friend. She loved being outdoors around nature, taking photographs of sunsets, collecting rocks and petrified wood, gardening and operating her lawn care/landscaping business.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and family, crocheting, reading, sketching, woodworking, fishing, and rescuing animals. As a child, she would walk the neighborhood for “lost” cats and dogs. It was important to Holly to spend the holidays as a family and to keep the tradition of having a Christmas stocking filled by Santa for each family member.
Holly was so proud to be an organ donor and so excited to have the organ donor symbol on her driver’s license. Holly was able to fulfill her passion by giving the gift of life.
Holly was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carl and H. Nadine Heath and Robert Sr. and Lillian Guilliaume.
Holly is survived by her parents, Pat and Shellie Heath of Gering; sisters Amy (Cody) Tiedje of Holdrege, and Kristen (Joel) Vogel of Scottsbluff; fiancé, Matthew James Johnson of Scottsbluff; her children, who were her pride and joy, Aven Heath, Evelyn Ashling and Keelyn Christine Laux; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in care of Pat Heath for Aven, Evelyn and Keelyn’s future educational needs or to the Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at geringchapel.com
The family requests causual attire for the Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Gering, with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Per Holly’s wishes, cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Gering Memorial Chapel. A wake service will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Christ The King Catholic Church Gering. Gering Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
