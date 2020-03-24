Holsteen, Patricia Ann (Camp)

Mrs. Patricia Ann (Camp) Holsteen was welcomed home by her Savior, Jesus Christ, and reunited with her beloved husband, Verle Everett Holsteen, on March 20, 2020. Patricia "Patti" was born June 3, 1932, in Cortland, New York, to Jacob and Dorothy (Blanding) Camp, the oldest of their three children. Patti graduated in 1950 from Cortland High School, having become an accomplished musician, playing piano, trumpet, violin, viola and organ. She graduated from West Suburban Hospital as a registered nurse in 1953. Patti and Verle Holsteen were married on Aug. 21, 1955, in Cortland, New York. As Verle began preparing for and serving in full-time ministry, Patti continued her service as a nurse in a wide range of practice settings, including a general medical/surgical floor of Lankenau Hospital in the Philadelphia metro area; the lab school on the State University of New York campus of Cobleskill, New York; the newborn nursery of Memorial Hospital in North Platte; obstetrics and newborn nursery for the Salvation Army Booth Memorial Hospital in Omaha; employment nurse for Bergen Mercy Hospital in Omaha; and the in-patient drug and alcohol treatment unit of Immanuel Hospital. In addition to her professional career, Patti was Verle's partner in various roles within the churches he served. Together with members of the First Baptist Church of North Platte and community members, Verle and Patti were instrumental in establishing First Baptist Day Care Center. They later became direct distributors for Amway, through which they met and mentored numerous friends, expanded their opportunities for generous giving, and traveled extensively into their 70s. Patti Holsteen was preceded in death by her husband, Verle; her parents; and sister, Jean (Camp) Lindholm. Patti is survived by daughter, Faith (Mark) Loretto; sons, Stephen (Jane) Holsteen and David (Kerrin) Holsteen; grandchildren, Ben (Anna) Holsteen, Sarah Jane Holsteen, Michael Loretto (Sarah Williams), Adam (Beth) Loretto, Jake (Julie) Holsteen and Kate (Justin) Layden; great-grandchildren, Esther Holsteen, Jude Holsteen, Amelia Loretto, Eleanor Loretto and James Layden; brother, David (Joyce) Camp; sisters-in-law, Bernita Holsteen, Muriel Holsteen and Lucy Lindholm; and brothers-in-law, Donald Lindholm and Harold Street. Memorials are suggested to the Christian Community Homes and Services Foundation. Private visitation and service will be on Wednesday, March 25 at O'Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wisconsin. Burial will follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, near Minneapolis. A worship service and celebration of Patti's life will be at a later date.
