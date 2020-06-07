Daniel Elmore Houser Daniel Elmore Houser, 73, of Hershey, passed away on June 4, 2020, at his home. He was born to Floyd and Martha (Powell) Houser on Nov. 24, 1946, at Wallace. At birth, he weighed only 1 pound, 15 ounces, and spent his first three months in St. Mary's hospital in North Platte. He was married to Karen Danzack on Aug. 30, 1965, in North Platte. They later divorced. Dan worked ranching, truck driving and various retail jobs throughout his life. He was an avid horse lover and cowboy at heart and would have spent every day riding if he could. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dewey Houser; and son, Joseph Roy. He is survived by children, Daniel Houser Jr. of Lincoln, Melissa (James) McGraw of Kearney, and Angela Houser of Papillion; grandchildren, Nick, Gina, Trenton, Rebecca, Kimberly, Heather, Christopher, Brandon, Joseph Jr. and Nathan; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Floyd G. (Linda) Houser of North Platte, and Vernon Houser of Seaside, Oregon; sister, Martha (Dan) Hallmark of Clayton, North Carolina; one uncle, Wayne Powell of Colorado; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Callahan Cancer Center. Online condolences can be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Good Hope Cemetery, north of North Platte with Bishop Joshua Ray officiating. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
