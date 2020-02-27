Howard, Sandra

Sandra Lee Howard, 80, of North Platte, passed away Feb. 23, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Sandra was born Feb. 25, 1939, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Leon and Alice (Finch) Richards. She grew up, attended and graduated high school in Iowa. Sandra worked as a paralegal in California. In 1984, she married Robert Howard. They enjoyed retirement together. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; sister, Irene Bennett; and grandchild, Tyler Aitkin. Survivors include her children, Julie (Glenn) Segers of California, Heidi Graham and Sandi Whyte, both of Nebraska, Mitzi Purcell-Spencer of California, and Doug (Debbie) Purcell of Missouri; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Mary) Richards of California; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com Cremation was chosen and private family services will be held at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
