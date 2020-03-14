Howell, Linda

Linda Jean Howell May 29, 1943-March 11, 2020 Linda Jean Howell, 76, of North Platte, left this Earth on March 11, 2020. Linda was born in Newark, New Jersey, to Frederick and Dorothy (Vreeland) Nehls on May 29, 1943. She grew up in New Jersey, living in Newark and Kemah Lake at Branchville, and graduated from Weequahic High School of Newark. Linda then went to work as an executive secretary for the CEO of a large company for three years. On Sept. 4, 1965, Linda was united in marriage to Paul Ezra Howellin in Irvington, New Jersey, and they made their home in Parsippany where she managed an apartment complex for a couple years. They moved again to Kemah Lake for a short time, then to North Platte in 1971 and settled on an acreage southwest of town where they raised hogs. Linda later went to work for Skelly Truck Stop then the North Platte Public Schools lunch program in 1994. She had worked at the high school for 20 years and Cody School for six years and during that time she worked at Taco Bell until they closed. Linda worked until she couldn't, due to illness. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church and was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran. She was active in Paws-itive Partners, was a 4-H Leader and loved fishing and camping. Linda especially loved her family and her fur babies. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; daughter-in-law, Melissa Howell; and her parents, Frederick and Dorothy Nehls. She is survived by her children, Keith (Jenny) Howell, Craig Howell (friend, Kim Hasenauer) and Samantha Howell (friend, Wes Baker), all of North Platte; stepdaughters, Barbara (Richard) Demers of Valparaiso, Indiana and Lori Howell Holson of Edison, New Jersey; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; as well as other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Paws-itive Partners. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. Cremation was chosen. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Mar 20
Book Signing
Friday, March 20, 2020
9:00AM-6:00PM
Mar 21
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
11:00AM
First United Methodist Church
1600 West E Street
North Platte, NE 69101
