Robert LeRoy "Bob" Hudson Robert LeRoy "Bob" Hudson, 77, of Dickens, died June 29, 2020, as the the result of a car accident. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Maria Lutheran Church in Hershey with the Rev. Jeff Cottingham officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Dickens Cemetery. Book signing will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 5 and Monday, July 6, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

