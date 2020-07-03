Hudson, Robert LeRoy "Bob"

Robert LeRoy "Bob" Hudson, 77, of Dickens, died June 29, 2020, as a result of a car accident. He was born May 3, 1943, in North Platte, to Edwin and Ruth (Meyer) Hudson. Bob grew up in the Dickens/Hershey area and graduated from Hershey High School in 1961. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Okinawa. He married Merlee Hemenway on Aug. 11, 1964, in St. Francis, Kansas, and after his discharge, they returned to Hershey where he worked at a gas station. He moved to Golden, Colorado, where he worked at Coors. He then bought a welding shop in Eddyville, worked for NPPD and owned a pivot company, Sandhills Service, which was still in business at the time of his death. Bob was a well-respected man and helped many of his customers night and day. He was a member of Maria Lutheran Church, Hershey American Legion and a past member of the volunteer fire department in Golden. He loved elk hunting and four-wheeling through the mountains in his Toyotas. He welcomed family and friends into his home throughout the years. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Children's Home. Condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Samuel; and brothers, Rodney and Royce. Survivors include his wife, Merlee of Dickens; six children, Nick (Faylene) Hudson of Dickens, Chad (LeAnn Amwig) Hudson of Hershey, Kathy (Bill) Klein of Battle Creek, Wade (Shannon) Hudson of Dickens, Laura (fianc�, Jimmy Knutson) Legg of North Platte and River Hudson of Dickens; grandchildren, Ashlee (Moses) Hallsted of North Platte, Sierra (Justin McCurdy) Schumm of Hastings, Laynie Hudson of Tomball, Texas, Samantha (Brandon) Childress of Cleveland, Texas, Katrina Hudson of Cleveland, Josh Wilson of Cleveland, Cassandra Vencill of Battle Creek, Travis (Shelby) Klein of Bellwood, Nate (Amanda) Klein of Bellwood, Tyler Klein of Schuyler, Reagan Hudson of Dickens, Rylan Hudson of Dickens, Hoyt Dancer of Dickens, and Easton Dancer of Dickens; great-grandchildren, Brelee, Miles, Auria, Liberty, Rayna, Dominick, Harley, Barrett and Brooks; brother, Louis Garnett (Barb) Hudson of Hershey; sisters, Denise Paul of Spring, Texas, and Mary Tucker of Bullhead, Arizona; and numerous other family members and friends. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Maria Lutheran Church in Hershey, with the Rev. Jeff Cottingham officiating. Inurnment will follow at Dickens Cemetery. There will be a meal at the Legion Hall in Hershey after the inurnment. Register book signing will be from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, July 6, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home and Maria Lutheran Facebook pages.
