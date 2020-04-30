Huebner, Thomas John

Thomas John Huebner, 71, of Port Isabel, Texas, passed away April 26, 2020, at Valley Regional Hospital in Brownsville, Texas. He was born on Dec. 22, 1948, in North Platte to Kenneth and Aletha Knapp Huebner. Tom was an active Boy Scout and National Rifle Association marksman while growing up. He attended Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and School. At North Platte High School he excelled as a member of the Bulldog football, basketball and track teams. He graduated from North Platte High in 1967. He began college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and transferred to the University of Texas-Austin. He then entered the University of Texas Law School and graduated in 1972. He continued to live in Austin and worked for the State of Texas practicing law in the Comptroller's Office. In 1991, he opened his law office in the Austin Building on South Padre Island, Texas. He was a well-known attorney on the island until his retirement in 2016. To his family and friends, Tom was known as a dedicated cat owner, political enthusiast, prolific sports fan and a profound cigar aficionado. His heart belonged to his wonderful, kind wife Mollie, their pets, their home in Port Isabel and their beautiful condominium in the Pacific coastal town of Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, Mexico. He was preceded in death by his wife Mollie; and his parents, Ken and Aletha. His living family includes brothers, Jim (Sue) Huebner, Charles (Kathy) Huebner and Paul (Connie) Huebner; stepdaughter, Melissa Caramonta; step-grandson, Anthony Caramonta; nephews and nieces, Sara (Andy) Johnson, Rebecca (Neil) Magnuson, Adam Huebner, David (Amanda) Huebner, Samuel (Michelle) Huebner, Jesse (Carin) Huebner and Hannah (Amar) Bajric; and many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, grand-nieces and nephews, colleagues, business associates and lifelong friends. Memorials are suggested to the Laguna Madre Humane Society in Port Isabel at lmhsclinic.com or to the donor's choice. Cremation was chosen by Tom preceding his passing. No funeral service will be held. Online condolences may be shared at thomaegarza.com and words of comfort may be sent to Tom's family at Huebner's Lawn and Garden, 620 East 8th Street, North Platte, NE 69101. Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory in San Benito, Texas, is in charge of arrangements.
