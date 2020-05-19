Mary Jean Humphrey, 88, of North Platte, passed away on May 11, 2020, at Linden Court. She was born on June 15, 1931, in Del Norte, Colorado, to Maxwell and LaRena (Dantice) Willson. She grew up in Denver until age 9, when the family moved to North Platte. On July 22, 1947, she was united in marriage to Raymond Wesley Humphrey in Stapleton, after which the couple lived in North Platte with a seven-year detour to Garden Grove, California, from 1957 until 1964. Mary Jean was a member of Northwestern Bell Telephone Retired Employees, Union Pacific Old Timers Club and the Lincoln County Extension Club. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Betty Humphrey. Mary Jean is survived by her husband, Raymond Humphrey of North Platte; daughters, Connie Humphrey of Omaha and Diana (Gene) Henry of Cheyenne, Wyoming; sisters, JoAnne Grady and Debbie Harvey, both of North Platte;four grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A private family graveside service will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
