Ilene G. Rockwell, 90, died Feb. 4, 2020, at Great Plains Heath, North Platte.
She was born on a farm east of Stockville. on May 18, 1929, to Fred “Ed” and Dora (Johnson) Weiss.
Ilene graduated from Stockville High School in 1946. She worked in the Frontier County Courthouse in the County Treasurers Office until January of 1955 when she moved to North Platte. Ilene then started working in the Lincoln County Treasurers Office for many years. She was elected and served nine years as the Lincoln County Treasure.
On Oct. 8, 1972, she married Buford Claire Rockwell in Curtis. In September 1975, they adopted a son, Kim Lee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sharon Banzhaf, Velma Ressequie; nephews, Randy Banzhaf, Darin Foran, Dennis Ressiquie, Danny Ressiquie, Joe Banzhaf; brothers-in-law, Don Banzhaf, Don Resseguie, Joseph Jackson, and Joe Banzhaf.
Survivors include her husband, Buford Rockwell of North Platte; son, Kim (Lorena) Rockwell of North Platte; grandchildren, Brandon, Tanner, Shelby, Kyler, Kaiden and Aliyah; great-grandchild, Kyle; sister, Lavinna Banzhaf of Eustis; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to Bridge Of Hope. Online condolences may be left at carpentermemorial.com.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Arnold City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
