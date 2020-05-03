Ronald Mark Iverson Ron Iverson, son of Nancy and Larry Iverson, former residents of North Platte, passed away on April 16, 2020. He will be missed beyond words. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in his name at the Nebraska Rodeo Notables Museum, PO Box 98, Dannebrog, NE 68831.

To plant a tree in memory of RONALD IVERSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.