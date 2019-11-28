Jackie Lynn Torres, 60, of North Platte, passed away Nov. 25, 2019, at her home.
Jackie was born Jan. 9, 1959, in Seward to Marvin J. and Elizabeth Jean (Perkins) Wright. She grew up in North Platte and Sacramento, California. In 1985, she married Mike Torres Sr. in North Platte. The couple made their home here in North Platte, where they raised their children, Shiela, Tonya, Jeremy, Amanda and Nick.
Jackie loved playing bingo, music, car rides, watching her favorite television shows, the soup suppers where she lived and visiting with others. She loved to laugh and goof, especially with her sister Patti.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike Sr.; daughters, Shiela and Amanda; grandchild, Adriana Wright; and siblings, Vivian Yates, Owen Ruch, Marie Blankenship and Victor Watts.
Survivors include her children, Tonya (Ovidio) Cabrera of Hastings, Jeremy Torres, Mike Torres Jr., both of North Platte, and Nicholas Torres of Hastings; grandchildren, Yesenia Murillo, Omar Murillo, Dylan Wright, Veronica Hernandez, Jorge Hernandez, Isiah Hernandez and Jeremy Funk; siblings, Peggy (Brad) Porath of Mullen, Patricia (Alan) Kackmeister of North Platte and Loren Rivera of Greeley, Colorado; and a sister-in-law, Molly Cross of North Platte.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown as celebrant. Christian wake services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at a later date at Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
