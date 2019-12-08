Jacqueline “Jackie” Mae Tighe, 91, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 4, 2019, at Linden Court.
Jackie was born Nov. 3, 1928, in Omaha to Edward “Jack” and Stella Mae (Buckendorf) Williams. She was the long-awaited first child for Jack and Stella, and the apple of their eyes. She would recall traveling to California to visit family when she was young and having to ride in the rumble seat of her parent’s car with her brother. She was a beautiful, bright and musically talented young lady who played the saxophone and traveled nationally with The Rhythm Queens All Girl Orchestra when she was in high school.
Jackie grew up just down the street from Edward Tighe, and their families often spent time together. After returning from service in World War II, Ed came home to Omaha to claim his bride and the two were married on Aug. 13, 1945. Beginning their married life in Omaha, they moved several times, taking up residence in Pierre, South Dakota; Fairbanks, Alaska; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Fargo, North Dakota; and back to the Omaha area before finally settling in North Platte.
Jackie was active in PTA and bowling, serving as an officer in the statewide bowling association. She was an avid reader, enjoyed counted cross-stitch and knitting, loved playing cards and board games with Ed and their grandchildren, and working jigsaw and crossword puzzles. After Ed retired, she went to work for Bonnie Baade at The Travel Chain. She and Ed also enjoyed traveling, most notably England and Hawaii.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ed; an infant daughter; brother, Russell D. Williams; and great-grandson, R.J. Alwin.
She is survived by children, Patti A. (Peter) Shearston of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Michael E. (Donna) Tighe of North Platte, Steven A. (Susan) Tighe of Hallam and Barbara E. (Jim Moore) Tighe of Knoxville, Tennesee; grandchildren, Cary (Lori) Shearston, Edward (Sarah) Tighe, Kevin (Mary) Tighe, Anna Whitaker, Stephanie (Chris) Sargent, Samantha Tighe, Shaun Tighe, Chris Moore, James Moore and Chelsea Robertson; great-grandchildren, Bryan Evans, Mikayla Evans, Angelina Whitaker, Paige Tighe, Liam Tighe, Cora Tighe, Dyan Alwin, Rheyan Alwin, Matthew Wissink, Sydney White, Dakota Tighe, Hunter Tighe, Brandon Strokos and Mason Robertson; and brothers, Daniel J. Williams and Gregory L. (Sue) Williams.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Robert Deardoff officiating. Burial will be at Fort. McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.