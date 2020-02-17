James "Jim" E. Perlinger Sr., 89 James "Jim" E. Perlinger Sr., 89, of Paxton, died Feb. 15, 2020, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. (MT) Wednesday, Feb. 19, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Paxton with Father Bryan Ernest as celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will be at the Paxton Cemetery with military honors. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. (MT) Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Paxton. A memorial has been established in Jim's memory. Online condolences may be shared at priairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

