James LaVern Wilson, 86, of Troutdale, Oregon, passed away Aug. 1, 2019, at Cherry Park Plaza Senior Care Community, Troutdale.
He was born May 1, 1933, on a farm south of Moorefield to James and Maggie (Peter) Wilson and lived on the farm until he was drafted into the Army in 1957, after the death of his father in 1953 and the death of his mother in 1957. His military service was completed in late 1959 and after attending airline school in Kansas City, Missouri, he moved to the Northwest and spent the next 33 years working for Delta Airlines in Seattle (Pacific Northern Airlines merged with Western Airlines and ultimately with Delta).
Jim (known as LaVern to his family) retired in late 1993 and moved to Fairview, Oregon, living in that area the rest of his years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Maxine Morton in 2014.
Jim is survived by a niece, Cheryl Morton of Murphy, Texas; and a nephew, Larry (Beverly) Morton of Plano, Texas and their family.
His burial will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. Greshman Memorial Chapel, Gresham, Oregon, is in charge of arrangements.
