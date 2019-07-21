James Michael Conley, 81, passed away June 29, 2019, at Linden Court.
He was born in Seminole, Oklahoma, on July 17, 1937, to Ruby (Sims) and James Kenneth Conley. Jim graduated from Classen High School in Oklahoma City in 1955. He attended Michigan State University on a wrestling scholarship and graduated in 1960 with a B.S. in geology.
While in college, Jim met Barbara Ann Hudson while working in her dorm dining hall. They were married on June 22, 1957, in Detroit. After graduation Jim took a job with Skelly Oil Co. and relocated to Kansas City with Barb and young Jim. Jana and Jay were born in Kansas City. In 1968, he moved the family to North Platte to become a partner of the Skelly truck stop on recently opened I-80. He moved his parents to North Platte from Oklahoma City and his dad managed the restaurant at the truck stop.
Jim had other ventures, most notably the Nebraska Midland Railroad, which included an old steam engine that saw service in Alaska, several passenger cars and a few miles of track that was constructed around the Lincoln County Historical Museum. Right of way and other issues doomed the project and the train was sold to Stuhr Museum.
In 1984, Jim and his son Jim II partnered to buy Hays Car Wash, which became JC’s Auto Wash.
Jim was active in the community with many organizations over the years, serving as president or chairman in most. He was on the committee to plan and build the Rec Center, Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln County Planning Commission, Ambassadors, First Baptist Church, Rotary and North Platte Tree Board, etc. He also ran for City Council in 1978. As an avid tree planter and in the spirit of Arbor Day, his heart was changed from an Oklahoman to a NEBRASKAN!
Jim’s skeet shooting career began in the early ’70s, traveling across the U.S. and competing in national and world competitions, winning many world titles, a world record and winning the U.S. Open in 1985. He served as president of the national governing body of skeet shooting, the National Skeet Shooting Association, from 1992-1994 and has many good friends that share the love of skeet. He was inducted in the Nebraska Skeet Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club hosts an annual shoot in his honor every year.
Jim’s other passions included photography — he usually had his camera, leaving a treasure trove of pictures of family, friends and travel over the years. He also enjoyed gardening and took the classes to become a master gardener. Always a competitor, he tried to grow bigger, better tomatoes than his friends and family.
In his “retirement,” he went to school to get his real estate license and sold property for Gateway Realty for several years.
He also served as master of ceremonies for countless events over the years. He was a ham and his sense of humor was priceless, many times at the expense of others. He could “dish it out” but could “take it” too!
Jim had a passion for whatever he was involved in and will be remembered for the many accomplishments he was a part of in this community and the organizations in which he was involved. Many will remember him for his BIG personality, rough exterior and his kind, generous heart. He was a man that “didn’t let the left hand know what the right hand was doing!” He will be greatly missed but we are assured that he is in the arms of God and once again with Barb, his loving wife. Quite possibly even shooting a perfect 100 in skeet!
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of almost 62 years, Barbara Ann Conley (April 14, 2019); parents, Kenneth and Ruby Conley; and cousin, Max Faulkenberry.
He is survived by his children, James (Peggy) Conley II and Jay Conley, both of North Platte, and Jana Conley of San Francisco; four grandsons, J. Michael Conley III of Lincoln, Jacob Conley of Omaha, and Harris Conley Brown and Carter Hudson Brown, both of San Francisco; brothers, Barre (Kay) Conley of Los Angeles and Phil (Carol) Conley of Norman, Oklahoma; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A memorial has been established.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at First Baptist Church. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 25, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.