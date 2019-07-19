James Scott Peyton, 50, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, peacefully passed away July 15, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.
He was born on Jan. 13, 1969, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Shirrel Shumpert-Caudillo of Olive Branch. Growing up in North Platte, Scott enjoyed many things, including lots of friends, boxing and football and was a big Dallas Cowboy and Nebraska Cornhusker fan. A former Golden Glove boxer, he took pride in hard work and all his achievements. His proudest accomplishment was his family, friends, kids and grandkids, whom he cherished.
In 1989, he found the love of his life, Jessica Moreno, and together they had three wonderful, beautiful daughters, who in turn would bless him with nine grandchildren — Scottie Jr., Jaqueb, Aubreana, Issaic Hoover, Analeia and Adelyn Ornelas, Shayanne and Abel Goins and German Mendoza Jr.
Scott is preceded in death by his grandparents, Murrel and Faye Shumpert; mother, Shirrel Shumpert-Caudillo; his two younger brothers, Steven D. Arriola and Anthony D. Arriola; his uncles, Jim, Dan and Greg Shumpert; and aunts, Sandra and Diane Shumpert.
He leaves behind his daughters, Alyssa Peyton of Julesburg, Colorado, Ashlea Peyton of Grant and Arielle Peyton-Mendoza of North Platte; brother, Brian Arriola of Ogallala; stepdad, Joseph Michael Caudillo of Olive Branch; and his aunt and uncle, Mike and Patty Shumpert, and cousins, Michael and Matthew of North Platte. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
Our family would like to give a special thanks to Omar and the Allauddin family and Affordable Cremation Society & Mortuary Service, Memphis.
Cremation was chosen and celebration of Scott’s life will be at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.