James “Stevie” “TATA” Caudillo, 64, departed this life on Dec. 28, 2019, at his home in Lincoln.
Stevie was born on Aug. 2, 1955, to John L. Caudillo and Delores (Lola) Rivera in North Platte. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1974. On March 5, 1988, Stevie married his love Marsha Gottula and they had four sons: Steven, Chad, Jeremy and Zachary.
Stevie was a very proud father and grandfather — “Papa.” He enjoyed playing softball, watching his children and grandchildren play sports, camping and simply spending time with his family. Stevie was always there to lend a helping hand and enjoyed doing projects with his boys, family and friends. He enjoyed working at Blue Moon Fitness in Lincoln, where he met many friends and co-workers.
Stevie was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha; parents, John L. and Delores; granddaughter, Skylar; and brothers, Fred and Joseph.
He is survived by his sons, Steven (Maribel) of Omaha, Chad (Bobbie) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Jeremy (Melanie) of Park Rapids, Minnesota, and Zachary (Chelsea) of Lincoln; siblings, John (Olga) of North Platte, Frank of New Mexico, Robert of North Platte, Thomas (Shelly) of Broomfield, Colorado, and Julie of Westminster, California; grandchildren, Mireya, Axton, Cruz, Elise, Josiah, Madeline, Luciana, Amelia, Maximo, Dion, Charles, and Jemma; his girlfriend Melissa Wollen of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Vijumon Choorackal as celebrant. Christian Wake Services will be 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
