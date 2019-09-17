Jane Sanburn, 75, of Lenox, Iowa, passed away Sept. 14, 2019, at the Greater Regional Hospice Home in Creston, Iowa.
Jenalee “Jane” Sanburn was born Oct. 2, 1943, in Taylor County, Iowa, the daughter of Lester Beckett and Geneva (Price) Beckett. She grew up attending Grove No. 6 Country School until the family moved to Lenox when she was 12. She attended school in Lenox. On Sept. 1, 1959, she was united in marriage to Alan Curphey. The couple made their home in Sharpsburg. Born to bless this union were three sons, Richard, Micheal and Gary.
Jane earned her associate’s degree in 1975 from Southwest Community College in Creston, Iowa. After graduation she went to work for Taylor County (Iowa) Public Health as an income maintenance worker. She also held this position in Union, Fremont and Adams counties in Iowa over the years. The couple later divorced and she was united in marriage to Earl Sanburn on June 15, 1985. They lived in Sidney, Iowa, and Wickenburg, Arizona. Due to Earl’s declining health, the couple moved to North Platte, where they lived until Earl’s death on May 27, 2016. In March 2017, Jane moved to Lenox, where she could be closer to family and friends.
Throughout the years, Jane was known for her loving, nurturing and generous ways. She enjoyed listening to country music and visiting with family and friends. Her ability to “listen to those she was with” was truly a gift, making her a very treasured friend to many. Her smile could light up a room!
Preceding Jane in death were her parents, Lester and Geneva Beckett; husband, Earl Sanburn; brother, Earl Beckett; sister, Leola Adams (who passed away the day after Jane); and three grandchildren, Mercedes Rose, Candice Rose and Alan Lee.
Left to cherish Jane’s memory are her three sons, Richard (Kathy) Curphey of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Micheal (Bobbi) Curphey of Arlington, Texas, and Gary Curphey of Sharpsburg, Iowa; special friend, David Bell of Lenox, Iowa; three stepchildren, Terri Sanburn of North Platte, Tracy (Sean) Jackson of North Platte, and Cody Sanburn of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren, Mike Curphey, Tim Curphey, Dustin, Curphey, Kaitlinn (Dave) Mather, Sean Curphey, Bryan Curphey, Daniel Curphey, Kevin Curphey, Aidan Sanburn and Kade Sanburn; nine great-grandchildren, Avery, Aerial, Connor, Carson, Corbin, Lilly, Garrett, Graham and Carly; four siblings, Imogene Mains of Creston, Iowa, Lois Lamb of Mount Ayr, David Beckett of Lenox, and Janice (Mike) Miller of Creston, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Judy; and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Lenox United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m., at Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox. Burial will be in West Fairview Cemetery in Lenox. Memorials may be sent to Ritchie Funeral Home, 124 S. Main St., Lenox, IA 50851, or ritchiefuneralhome.com.
