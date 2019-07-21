Janet Hildred Eaves Harman, 83, passed away July 17, 2019.
She was born Jan. 27, 1936, in North Platte, to Beuford and Genevieve Eaves. As the second of five children, she grew up in a happy Christian family, surrounded by love, music and good humor. After graduating from high school, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Phillips University in 1957.
She was married to her first husband, Ray Dury, from 1959-1966. Together they had three children. She married her forever husband, Willard Kenneth Harman, in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Dec. 3, 1970. She and Ken had four children, and with Ken’s first son included, together they raised eight children to be positive, upright and honorable people.
Janet joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1963 and was a faithful church member for the rest of her life.
Janet had the heart of a teacher. She used her master’s degree in special education to teach elementary school children. She taught young children in her home day care, youth in seminary and piano students for several decades. She served two missions, working primarily with family and church history. She enjoyed music, reading, quilting and knitting. She used her beautiful alto singing voice in the Colorado Mormon Chorale and in solo performances.
Janet is survived by her brothers Allyn (Dee) and Jon (Gay) Eaves; and eight children, William (Dawn) Harman, Colleen (George) Darlington, Bradford Harman, Patricia (Jeff) Leroy, Amy (Eric) Briggs, James (Larkin) Harman, Helen (Joel) Shellman, and Stacey (Arnulfo) Salgado; 26 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 495 S. Zuni St., Denver. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Denver. Newcomer West Metro Chapel, Lakewood, Colorado, is in charge of arrangements.
