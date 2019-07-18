Jason Joe Arensdorf, 41, of Lincoln, went to be with his Lord on July 15, 2019, his family surrounding him with love as he passed.
Jason was born on May 7, 1978, to Jeff and Joleen “Shelly” (Black) Arensdorf. He attended elementary school and high school in Tryon and graduated from McPherson County High School in 1996. Jason then graduated from Lincoln School of Commerce with a degree in business and computer programming. He married Jennifer Williams on Dec. 27, 1997. They have three children: Faith, Noah, and Isaiah.
Jason was born with a severe heart defect that required multiple surgeries as an infant and toddler. He was a miracle baby and exceeded the expectations of his original medical team. Despite his special heart, Jason had a very normal childhood — working on his family’s ranch, playing basketball and enjoying time with friends and family.
Family and faith were the foundation for Jason. He was inseparable from his wife, Jennifer, and a devoted and doting dad. Jason was very grounded in his faith and love for the Lord. He was a member of various churches in Lincoln, most recently Faith Bible Church. Jason and his family spent considerable time supporting and participating in church activities.
He also loved his work in computer programming and always had a laptop or device within reach. He was an employee of the State of Nebraska up until his death, having worked in the IT organizations for the Nebraska State Patrol and most recently the Department of Transportation. He was especially focused on ensuring that IT applications he developed supported the needs of the officers and employees of those departments.
He was preceded in death by three infant children, Gabriel, Job, and Hope: mother, Shelly Arensdorf; grandmother, Esther Arensdorf; grandparents, Orval and Leah Black; aunts, Janis Nielsen, Joanne Jennings, Joyce Wilkins and Beth Ehrbar; and uncles, Rick Black, Darwin Nielsen, Dale Jennings, Bud Wilkins, Dallas Mulford and Larry Carroll.
Jason will forever be remembered by his wife, Jennifer; their children, Faith, Noah, and Isaiah; his father, Jeff; his brothers, Jeremy and Jared (Amanda); grandfather, Dale Arensdorf; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Cathy Williams; brother-in-law, Jason (Lisa) Williams; sister-in-law, Brenda (Lee) Nelson; aunts and uncles, Jerry (Gary) Neal, Susan Mulford, Jodeen Carroll, Ed Black, Deb (Jim) Schmidt, Dan (Berva) Arensdorf, Pat (Cliff) Dailey and Dale Dee (Peg) Arensdorf; nieces, Isabella and Jazlyn; nephews, Justin and Zachary; favorite cousins; and extended family and friends.
Memorials may be made in his name and online condolences can be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Bethel Evangelical Free Church, North Platte, with the Pastor Adam Lloyd Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Miller Cemetery, Tryon. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends 6-8 p.m., Friday, July 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
