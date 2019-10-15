Jean Marie Reimers, 76, of Grand Island, formerly of North Platte, passed away peacefully on Oct. 12 at the Lakeview Care Center.
Jean was born on March 24, 1943, at Salina, Kansas, to Frank X. and Marie E. (Patterson) Kennedy. She grew up in Grand Island and attended Central Catholic High School.
She was united in marriage to James Reimers on Sept. 2, 1961, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. To this union three children were born: Jeffrey James, Steven James and Dana Marie. Prior to her marriage she worked at St. Francis Hospital and later the family made their home in North Platte. She was the produce manager at Hinky Dinky and later worked for Safeway. She then took early retirement to help take care of her grandkids.
After retirement, Jim and Jean enjoyed traveling all over the country with their travel buddies, Nancy and Jerry Kort. Some of her favorite destinations were the Bahamas and Mexico.
In 1990, Jim and Jean moved to Jeffrey Lake, near Brady, where they spent the next 10 years teaching their grandkids to water ski, swim and fish. In 2013, Jim and Jean moved back to Grand Island so that Jean could be closer to her sister, Mary, and to be centrally located to their kids and grandkids. Jim and Jean were very appreciative to Matt and Crystal Kennedy for all their help and assistance through their years spent in Grand Island.
Jean loved her cats, reading, spending time with her grandkids and family and volunteering at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Those welcoming her to heaven will be her parents; a brother, John “Jack” F. Kennedy; and several aunts and uncles.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, James; her children and their spouses, Jeff and Trish Reimers of Seward, Steve and Tonya Reimers of Kearney, and Dana and Cosme Barron of North Platte; her sister, Mary Kennedy of Grand Island; 11 grandchildren, Katerina (Spencer) Jakub, and Alexander, Augustine, Joseph, Veronica Reimers, Sam and Rachel Reimers, and Kirby (Cody) Jensen, Kayla (Justin) Brei, Makaela Barron, Carlos (Ashley) Barron; five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Zoey, Zach and Brady Jensen and Marija Jakub; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at livson.com.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary Cathedral, Grand Island, with the Rev. James Golka officiating. Following the service, burial will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Grand Island. Visitation will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel, Grand Island. A Rosary will be at 6:30 p.m., following the visitation. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
