Jeffrey J. Befort July 16, 1979 - Feb. 13, 2020
Jeff shocked the hell out of his family and friends with his sudden departure
on Feb. 13, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. His heart was so full of love (and infection) that it just could not go on.
Jeff was born on July 16, 1979, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He moved to North Platte when he was a small child and resided there until his death. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1997. He then worked at Shopko, the Do-It Center, Walmart DC and most recently, O'Reilly Auto Parts.
Jeff was wicked smart and quick with a pun or comeback. He was always the winner of trivial pursuit and willing to talk you into philosophical circles.
Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virg and Jan Heimbuch and Duane Befort; as well as his fiancee, Lisa Alexander.
Left to mourn him are his parents, Sue (Heimbuch) and Lyle Yanken of North Platte, and Rex Befort of Cheyenne, Wyoming; his sisters Molly (Brandon) Freeze of North Platte and Kiersten (Chad) Hill of Seward; nephew Cooper Hill of Seward; grandparents, Erma and Gary Torske of Cheyenne and Beverly Befort of North Platte; his fiancée, Nadine Little Florea of North Platte, and her sons Zeik and Jebb Florea; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
There will never be another like Jeff. He came into this world during a tornado and left in a blizzard. His organs were donated to live on in another.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation or to the donor's choice.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life service at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Moose Lodge in North Platte.
