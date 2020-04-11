Jensen, Margaret Grace

Margaret Grace Jensen, 88, of North Platte, passed away April 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 14, 1931, in Cozad to Joseph and Margaret (Quigley) Budd. Margaret married Ernest Jensen on Aug. 27, 1954, and they shared 58 years together and would have been 66 this year. She worked for many years as a bank teller for First National Bank. Margaret was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and held offices in the Faith Community In Action and Catholic Daughters Court of Our Lady of Fatima No. 1549. She was also active in the church helping with funeral luncheons, taking care of the altar linen and counting donations during tithing. She also volunteered at RSVP and enjoyed her membership and being an officer with the B.P.O. Does. She was very social and enjoyed bowling and playing cards. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernest; sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen (Dennis) Johnson, Leroy Cote, Art Jensen, Darlene Jensen and Phyllis Jensen. She is survived by her children, Roberta (Benny) Owens, Barbara (John) Williams and Brenda Jensen; sister, Josephine Cote; brother, Joseph (Nancy) Budd; grandchildren, Matt (Sam) Luebbe, Chelsea (Luke) Savory, Travis Stark, Darcy Stark, Courtny Foust, Maggie (Josh) Hennek, Nicole Luebbe and Michael Lohmann and his fiancee Candace Kaminski; 32 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helen Armour; brother-in-law, George Jensen; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A memorial service will be at a later date with the Rev. Josh Brown celebrating. A private family inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Book signing will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 13 and 14, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.