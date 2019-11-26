Jess Conrad Nielsen, 93, of North Platte, died Nov. 22, 2019, at Great Plains Health in North Platte.
Jess was born August 6, 1926, to Anders and Ellinor Nielsen in Moline, Illinois. At a young age, the family moved to Nebraska and settled in Dannebrog, where Anders purchased and operated Creamland Creamery. Jess helped his dad run the creamery and graduated from Dannebrog High School in 1944. During high school he participated in several sports and excelled in playing the violin.
In June of 1944 Jess enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served as a clerk (non-typing). Following his discharge in 1945 he enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he studied physics, political science and music, and sang in the select University Singers choral group. After completing his bachelor’s degree, he entered Law College at UNL.
After graduation from law school, Jess joined the Crosby law firm in North Platte and later became partner at Crosby & Nielsen. Several years after M.E. Crosby retired, Rich Birch joined the practice, which was later named Nielsen & Birch Law Offices. In his practice, Jess was particularly interested in water law and represented the Platte Valley Public Power and Natural Resources District for many years.
While representing a client in the federal case US vs. 92 parcels of land, Jess met Harriet Hooker Seidel, who was working in Omaha for the U.S. District Attorney’s Office and traveling to North Platte for proceedings in the aforementioned case. Since Harriet was originally from Wahoo, the couple returned to her hometown and were married at the Presbyterian Church on Oct. 16, 1954. They made their home in North Platte, where they raised two sons.
Over the years, Jess was active in several local organizations, including the Jaycees, Rotary, P.R. Halligan Post No. 163 American Legion, Platte Valley Lodge No. 32 A.F. & A.M., North Platte Shrine Club and North Platte Area Chamber of Commerce. He earned a private pilot license and shared ownership and operation of a light plane with several club members. Later he served on the North Platte Airport Authority Board, where he was a strong supporter of runway expansion and keeping the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s weather forecasting station at Lee Bird Field. Jess directed the adult choir at the Presbyterian Church for 25 years and served on the Community Concert Association Board, where he was instrumental in bringing top talent to town. More recently, Jess served on the board to plan and construct the 20th Century Veterans Memorial.
Harriet and Jess had a cabin in Estes Park, Colorado, where they looked forward to spending time in Rocky Mountain National Park. They also enjoyed playing golf at the North Platte Country Club, where Jess scored his first (and only) hole-in-one in 1986. Both Husker alumni, they cheered loudly for the Big Red, attending most home football games in Lincoln.
Jess was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet; and parents, Anders and Ellinor Nielsen.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Rhonda Nielsen, and granddaughter, Sarah Nielsen, all of Lake Elmo, Minnesota; and son, Brad Nielsen of Rochester Hills, Michigan; and other family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the 20th Century Veterans Memorial or First Presbyterian Church for preservation of the pipe organ. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
In keeping with Jess’s wishes, the casket will be closed and the family will have a private graveside service at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
